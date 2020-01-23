Big gains for Guyana in anti-corruption fight

…jumps to 85th of global ranking

Guyana has improved its rating to 85 in the latest Transparency International (TI) Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) and is listed as one of several countries which made significant improvements since 2012.

Guyana is now tied with Kuwait and Trinidad and Tobago, according to the report.”With a score of 40, Guyana is a significant improver on the CPI since 2012. While there is still much work to do, the government is demonstrating political will to hold former politicians accountable for the misuse of state resources,” the report said.

According to the report, in the last eight years, only 22 countries significantly improved their CPI scores, including Guyana, Greece Guyana and Estonia.Last year Guyana was ranked at 93 out of the 180 countries which were looked at.

The index ranks the 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and business people, uses a scale of zero to 100, where zero is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean.

The index is based on analysis of 13 surveys and expert assessments to measure public sector corruption.