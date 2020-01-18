Councillor waiting on gov’t subvention

— for repairs to East Ruimveldt Market roof, better lighting

WHILE stallholders at the East Ruimveldt Market are grateful and happy for the road works that were recently completed inside of the market, they are now looking forward to a project that will see the roof being repaired and more lights being installed.

Constituency Councillor, Trichria Richards, told the Guyana Chronicle on Thursday that when it rains, it is not business as usual for the vendors. In fact, there is no protection for them as the entire roof is in a deplorable state.

Work of any kind has not been done to the market for years, hence the City Council sought to go after fixing the roads as first priority. The next major project, according to Richards, would be repairs to the roof and installation of more lights.

The Ministry of Communities and the Finance Committee of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) would usually meet around November to discuss what help can be offered. But because there has been a stalling of budget preparations, Richards said the constituency will benefit from government subvention only after the elections in March.

Meanwhile, a major road project inside the market, said to be the only drive through market in the Caribbean, has been recently completed and Councillor Richards lauded the government’s commitment to progress.

“I refuse to take any credit for this,” Richards had said, adding, “Although I have been getting a lot of credit, this project shows that the local government system is working and it attests to government’s commitment to progress.”

According to Richards, the project for $39.5M included the road project with revetment. The main entrance to the market was paved and the four inner lanes were also done. A gate is in the process of being installed, along with a welcome sign.

Residents, though, have raised concerns about the durability of the roads and a decision was subsequently taken for speed humps to be installed. A height barrier was also agreed to keep certain heavy duty vehicles from entering the market.

The councillor explained that since the state of the roads was priority, last year’s subvention was used to complete that project. In this year’s allocation, other projects such as those mentioned above would be done.

Vendors had complained in the past that the deplorable state of the roads in the market was preventing customers, especially those with vehicles, from going there to shop.

The market houses more than 50 vendors, but many of the stalls were empty because drivers, especially, hesitated to use the roads.

The East Ruimveldt Market, located on Vlissengen Road and the East Ruimveldt Front Road, was built by the City Council in 1978. The market, at one time, housed approximately 200 vending stalls, three public restrooms, and a City Constabulary office, and was said to have been attracting 2,000 customers daily.

In 2016, repairs to the market’s main entrance commenced, which allowed for easier access to vehicular traffic.