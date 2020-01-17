GAICO plugs $$$ into Anira Foundation

FIRST LADY, Mrs. Sandra Granger, on Wednesday, received a monetary donation from GAICO Construction and General Services Incorporated, which will go towards the work being done by the Anira Foundation.

The company’s Managing Director, Mr. Komal Singh and the Business Development Director, Mr. Khishan Singh, presented the cheque during a meeting with the First Lady in her State House office.

launched last December, expressed her appreciation to GAICO for the kind gesture. The First Lady said she is thankful that the company recognises the impact of her work.

In an invited comment, Mr. Khishan Singh said that GAICO admires the efforts being made by Mrs. Granger to assist vulnerable persons and it is happy to contribute to her cause. GAICO is a locally-based company which provides construction, marine, oil and gas and geo-technical services. (Ministry of the Presidency)