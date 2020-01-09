Full Sail University reaches out to local students

THE Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida is offering Guyanese students the opportunity to explore careers in the non-traditional areas of arts, media and technology.

Alumnus of the University, Sandra Lizama, is currently in Guyana engaging students from various schools on the programmes and scholarship opportunities available for Guyanese students at Full Sail.

“This trip is really to bring awareness not only to Full Sail but awareness to careers in other fields,” Lizama told Guyana Chronicle on Wednesday.

The woman, who has also been in other Caribbean countries, related that from her experiences in these countries, she found that many persons still gravitate towards careers in traditional fields such as medicine, law and business.

However, she stressed that there are a myriad of other career areas and fields that people can tap into. Full Sail specifically focus on arts, media and technology, and the relationship of business in these fields.

While in Guyana, Lizama will be delivering presentations at the Mae’s Secondary School, Georgetown International Academy (GIA) and School of the Nations. She has also engaged students from the Marian Academy and the Bishops’ High School.

Presentations at those schools will cover all the programmes offered at the university, which include computer animation, visualisation and simulation, game design, media and communication, among others.

“Outside of the core academic subjects… there are a lot of opportunities (at Full Sail) as well, that add to one’s portfolio or work experience,” she related.

Giving an example of this, she shared that the students on campus are able to engage with WWE NXT, often referred to simply as NXT (a brand of the US based professional wrestling promotion WWE).

Production for NXT is done monthly on the university, and she related that students from sport media and marketing, business, and others, are able to gain practical experience.

Lizama related that because of this practical component, students hoping to return to Guyana and establish businesses would be able to build a reputable network beforehand and would not be “starting from scratch”.

Local musician, Gavin Mendonca had the opportunity to visit the university and engage with a sizeable group of students on the creole rock genre he is pioneering. Though just being there for a short period, he posited that the environment itself is one which is conducive for creatives.

Meanwhile, Lizama noted that there are scholarships available to Guyanese students and anyone interested can contact her at sandra.lizama@fullsail.com

The Full Sail representative is encouraging anyone to reach out to her for more information, guidance on the application process or even to help introduce these non-traditional areas of study and careers to parents.