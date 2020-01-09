Efforts being made to produce ID cards for new registrants

– GECOM CEO

GUYANA Elections Commission (GECOM) will be making efforts to ensure ID cards are produced for those persons who would have recently registered in the house-to-house registration and claims and objection period.

This is according to Chief Election Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, who was at the time speaking to reporters following the swearing-in of returning officers on Wednesday at GECOM’s Headquarters in Kingston, Georgetown.

He said this is expected to be done prior to elections day and will be for new registrants only, or persons whose information was updated that resulted in name change or spelling.

“In the event that those persons or all other electors for some reason or the other cannot locate their ID cards, then the law makes provision for voting to be done by an elector at his or her division to where he is listed with the use of an ID or passport,” Lowenfield explained.

The CEO said GECOM is very prepared for the prescribed date and time for elections in 2020 and all the respective statutory activities are being done.

He said on Friday 10, which is Nomination Day, parties will present themselves in order to satisfy the requirement to be placed on the ballot.

“Once the commission is satisfied, then we move on to the production of those ballots, our ballot production is done outside of the jurisdiction along with our statement if poll and tally sheets etcetera,” Lowenfield said.

He said GECOM is on stream and engagements will be made with the ranks of the Discipline Service.

Currently, he said GECOM had published and posted the Revised List of Electors on GECOM’s buildings in all divisions and sub-divisions countrywide.

“I am pleading with all electors to have an opportunity to go and check those lists to ensure your particulars as mentioned is correct, that is to say that your name is correctly spelt and the address as listed in the revised list is also correct, if for some reason that there is an error contained in your checking, you are asked to go to the nearest returning officers office and the registration officer’s office with your pink slip or the triplicate copy of whatever transaction you would have done so that the commissioner of registration can do that correction,” the CEO said.

There are approximately 2,351 polling stations.