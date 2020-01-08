Bartica looking ‘green’

LAST September, the Mayor and Town Council of Bartica launched a tree-planting programme dubbed ‘Green Pathway’ which was part of their transformational projects to make Bartica the model ‘green town’ in Guyana.

In a recent interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Mayor Gifford Marshall said that the project is moving apace and is evidently transforming the aesthetics of the township.

“Our streets are slowly becoming more beautiful with our efforts to replace dilapidated vehicles, scrap iron and bushy parapet with flowering trees. This we believe will be a tremendous boost to our tourism package and a step closer to achieving our “greening” objectives,” Marshall told this publication.

Since its launch in September, he disclosed that almost 200 trees have been planted, with the most recent being 70 “fiscus benjamina” that was planted along the road at the dumpsite.

“These trees will aid our efforts in ensuring the site immediate surroundings are environmentally friendly. In the next few weeks, 20 geiger trees and a few saman trees will be added to the dozens of trees already planted along the streets of Bartica. This programme will continue until the streets of Bartica are aesthetically pleasing, resulting in a transformed landscape,” the mayor said.

The Bartica Town Council is receiving financial support from the Ministry of Communities and consultancy services from Hans landscaping for this project.

In addition to the trees planted by the roadways, this initiative saw the construction of a fish pond, planting of various trees and the creation of a plant-growing wall in the council’s compound.

This facility now serves as a major attraction and is providing a greener, more attractive local environment.

The entire project has attracted tourism investments, created jobs, and provided cleaner air and cooler roadways. It also assisted in beautifying the township and creating an environment for various species of birds which will allow for research and studies.

Marshall stated that it is atop his agenda to ensure that Bartica lives up to ‘green town’ status.

The mayor was recently re-elected and sworn in to serve a next term, as his efforts have been constantly applauded and supported by the people of the small town. More projects will be reeled out, as he noted that this is the Decade of Development.