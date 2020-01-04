Vendor sentenced for trafficking marijuana

MAGISTRATE Dylon Bess, on Friday, January 3, 2020, sentenced a 42-year-old vendor to three years in prison for trafficking marijuana.

Christopher Cummings of Tucville Housing Scheme, on his first appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court denied the charge, when it was read to him.

Magistrate Bess stated that, after going through the entire evidence that was presented by the prosecutor, he found sufficient evidence against Cummings at the end of the trial.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on January 11, 2019, Cummings had 109 grams of marijuana in his possession, for the purpose of trafficking.

According to information, on the day in question, ranks, acting on a ‘tip-off’, went to Cummings’ Merriman’s Mall stall and ‘busted’ him with the marijuana in his hands. Cummings reportedly handed over, to the police, the marijuana which was parceled off in small zip-lock bags.