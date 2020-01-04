GNBS aims at leading role in national development

THE Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) is aiming to ensure that policy makers, regulators, the private sector and consumers benefit from the pivotal role in the progression of national development in 2020 and beyond.

This is according to GNBS Public Relations Officer, Lloyd David.

He said the priority areas of a standards body depend entirely upon local conditions, including health and environment, on on-going development.

David noted that priority is also established based on stakeholder requirements.

He said key on GNBS’s agenda for 2020 is the development of national standards relating to electrical products, building and construction, petroleum and the environment.

“These standards are geared to enhance the quality and durability of products, reduction of environmental pollution and improve safety and the structures of buildings,” David said.

For standards implementation, the GNBS will continue to offer its consultancy services to a number of local companies and businesses based on international management system standards.

Since 2017, David said the GNBS has seen a steady increase in demand for its calibration and testing services and it has been making major strides to meet this demand.

He noted that local companies continue to submit their measuring instruments for calibration in the areas of mass, length, volume and temperature.

The GNBS intends to expand the range of services it offers to include the calibration of digital multi-meters, torque wrenches used in the airline industry, temperature enclosures, incubators, ovens and coolers, steam and water operated pressure gauges, and Infra-red thermometers.

Meanwhile, the GNBS plans to expand concrete block testing and gold testing services.

The monitoring of quality and labelling requirements of products at the ports of entry, warehouses and store outlets will continue at stores and outlets during the New Year.

As of February 01, 2020, David said stakeholders would see the monitoring of an additional 31 electrical products. The GNBS is building internal capacity to ensure only quality products are imported and locally manufactured for sale to consumers.

As the National Metrology (Measurement) Institution, the GNBS will ensure the verification (stamping) of all weighing and measuring devices used in commercial trade continues in 2020.

The public relations officer said inspectors are currently undertaking the mobile stamping of devices for the first half of the year at markets and other strategic locations, countrywide.

“Vendors and shopkeepers are urged to see press for details to know when the GNBS team will be in their area. Consumers should ensure that they buy from verified measuring scales masses and measures,” he said.

He continued: “The GNBS has a new role to play in the oil and gas sector, which is to verify the calibration of the custody transfer meters. Inspectors are undergoing training to support the Department of Energy in the monitoring the quantity of crude extracted from Guyana’s offshore oil reserves.”