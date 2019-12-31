Relaince Sports Club feted with end of year evaluation

MEMBERS of Reliance Sports Club on the Essequibo Coast, well-wishers and special invitees witnessed the Club’s first-ever end-of-year evaluation ceremony.

It was held last Saturday from 17:00hrs at the club captain Kameshwar Persaud’s residence in Reliance. The proceedings were chaired by former Essequibo Under-19 player and lecturer of the Essequibo Technical Institute, Dayianand Chaitram, who gave an emotional introduction of the Club’s history and performances.

He was proud to point out that the club achieved national recognition, given that former national Under-19 batsman Rovendra Mandolall was a member, prior to his migration to Canada. He also alluded to their successes including a first division title when competing in a North Essequibo competition.

Since then the club has grown in stature and includes a number of prominent names, including former Essequibo senior inter-county players Dinesh Joseph who is one of a few Essequibians to score an Inter-county century, Basil Persaud and former Essequibo senior inter-county captain Elroy Stephney.

During the colourful presentation Stephney took the opportunity to appeal for continued support from the members since he felt that with a unified force the club has the potential to build further on their successes. He also was encouraged by the presence in the club of several hinterland players who have had a huge impact already.

Joseph, who recently celebrated his 40th birthday and who was a special guest, announced that he was fully committed to playing and expressed his desire to share his experience with some of the young members, while rubbing shoulders with his former inter-county teammates such as Stephney and Persaud.

Meanwhile, Basil Persaud was also delighted about the initiative to host such an occasion and appealed to the Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) to become an agent of change for Essequibo players by having more competitions and coaching within the area committees.

The large gathering was then feted to a wide variety of sumptuous fare with the organisers committing to make the occasion an annual feature.

Prominent businessman Baney Persaud was present and offered his fullest cooperation as a founding member of the club while Bridgelall Lall, a member, donated a quantity of gear and clothing to the club.

While there was no presentation of individual prizes, there were on display a number of trophies and memorabilia that the club achieved over the years.