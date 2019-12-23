Bolt happy to see massive interest in Tokyo Olympics

FORMER Jamaican sprinter and triple-double Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt said he was heartened to see the kind of support that turned out for the inauguration of the National Stadium in Tokyo ahead of the Olympic games to be held there and what it meant for the 2020 showpiece multi-sport event.

“I know that Tokyo is going to be exciting, it is going to be extremely big because you can see the number of people in the stadium now,” said Bolt.

Bolt ran a lap at the new Olympic Stadium with one of the Olympic rings in his hand, marking the facility’s opening, saying it was an honour to be given the opportunity.

“I was happy and excited because I won’t get to compete so the fact that I got to run on the track was an experience in itself and as was said earlier it was wonderful that everybody could come together and compete. It’s for a great cause; it’s to show the world that we need to unite as one. So I was very honoured and very happy,” said Bolt.

The lap, done at a jog with other former Olympians carrying rings as well, reminded Bolt that coming out of retirement was not on.

“I won’t be competing. No. I’m actually in pain right now from the little run I just did,” he said.

Still, Bolt is an excited man because these Olympics will mark the first he has attended as a fan.

“I will be here watching them (Jamaican team to the Olympics) and cheering them on. This will be my first Olympics where I’m just here to watch, so I’m gonna really try to see everything and just try to enjoy it.” (Sportsmax)