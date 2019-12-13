DJ accused of fracturing man’s jaw remanded

MAGISTRATE Ann McLennan, on Thursday, December 12, 2019, remanded a 22-year-old disc jockey (dj) to prison for inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Kenal Jennings of Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was not required to plead to the charge.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on December 8, 2019, at Four Corner Wismar, Linden, he unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm on Devon Anthony Williams.

According to information, on the day in question, Williams was at the Four Corner consuming alcohol with his friends, when he (Williams) and Jennings had an exchange of words. Jennings then pulled out a gun from his waist and dealt Williams several lashes to his face.

Williams was picked up and rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex and was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. The matter was reported to the police and Jennings was arrested and charged. Medical reports showed that Williams received fractures to his left jaw and he had some missing teeth.

The court heard that the gun that was used to inflict the injuries could not be found.

Magistrate McLennan, after listening to the reports, remanded Jennings to prison, until December 30, 2019.