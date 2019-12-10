Masked gunmen rob duo at Rock Landing Ekereku

TWO persons were robbed of an undisclosed quantity of raw gold and a firearm at Rock Landing Ekereku, Cuyuni-Mazaruni, at a business place, on Sunday, by three armed men.

The victims were identified as a 36 year-old of Lethem and a 34 year-old miner of Windsor Estate, Providence East Bank Demerara.

Reports indicate that the duo were in the shop and the gunmen, who were all masked, ‘pounced’ on them and a scuffle ensued with the miner and two of the gunmen. The miner was overpowered and relieved of his firearm.

The robbers then demanded that they (the victims) handed over whatever money and gold they had.

The bandits then discharged three rounds from the stolen firearm and made good their escape, on foot, into the bushes.

The robbery was reported to the police and an investigation was launched.