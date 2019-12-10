270 Indigenous youths granted scholarships this year

-Programme to expand in 2020

TWO hundred and seventy Indigenous youths received full scholarships this year to pursue secondary, tertiary and vocational education on the coast and within the hinterland regions, compared to 186 in 2018.

This was announced by Vice President and Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock, during a Department of Public Information (DPI) exclusive interview on Monday. He revealed that the government plans to expand the hinterland programme in 2020, in keeping with the growing population and demand for more skilled individuals. “In the coming year we would like to add to this because the opportunity is there and its better than before. With education, we have seen better results, and we want to continue on this path. And, in this present state that Guyana is in there is a big call for really rounded individuals.”

According to the Vice President, this initiative is in keeping with President David Granger’s vision to ensure that the hinterland youths are afforded the same opportunities as those on the coastland. “The president is saying, you don’t have to come to Georgetown to attend a top school, every region must have a top school and in those top schools, these very young people must return to help man those facilities,” Minister Allicock said. He added, “we want to have a cadre of youth who are well geared to help with the development of their communities.”

The scholarships were issued to primary and secondary students for the National Grade Six Assessment and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate. Tertiary-level recipients received scholarships to attend the Government Technical Institute, the Guyana School of Agriculture, Carnegie School of Home Economics, the E.R. Burrowes School of Art, and the Guyana Industrial Training Centre. Several students also received scholarships to attend the University of Guyana under the Department of Public Service. The secondary school students are housed at the older Hinterland Students Dormitory while the recently commissioned $180M facility in Liliendaal houses the tertiary students. Those awarded scholarships to study at schools within their regions were placed at the school’s dormitory. Those who opted to stay by a relative or guardian also received stipends and uniform allowances. (DPI)