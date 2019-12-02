‘Know your status’ —Minister Lawrence urges at World AIDS Day service

MINISTER of Public Health, Volda Lawrence has called on Guyanese to do away with the gossip and stigma about HIV/AIDS and do their part by knowing their status and seeking treatment if needed.

This was her message at a World AIDS Day Walk and Inter-faith Service hosted by the National AIDS Programme Secretariat (NAPS) in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health on Sunday.

“Stigma and discrimination does not add to us. When we speak ill of someone, when we speak bad things about persons that we don’t have any facts about, it doesn’t add to our stature, rather, it takes away from us; it takes away how people will trust us,” Lawrence said.

“Let us put an end to those conversations because you know, persons living with HIV/AIDS they have the right to live a free life; free from stigma; free from discrimination and, like any one of us, they should be able to partake of all the opportunities available to us.”

Lawrence also reminded medical workers of their oath to keep patient information confidential as this will bring greater respect to the health profession.

Meanwhile, United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) Resident Representative to Guyana, Mikiko Tanaka reminded that of 33 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, Guyana was found to be the number one in the Region affected by femicide. Femicide is the killing of a woman or girl on the account of her gender.

However, she noted the country’s concentrated efforts over the years to reduce its suicide rate which is also high. She said that likewise, combatting HIV/AIDS requires concentrated efforts and the UNDP will continue to lend its support. Several organisations and groups participated in the event such as the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD); the Guyana Police Force (GPF); the Guyana Business Coalition on HIV/AIDS; the Guyana Fire Service; the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC) and more.

The walk’s route touched areas such as Hadfield Street, Norton Street, Mandela Avenue and more while the Inter-faith Service took place at the D’Urban Park.