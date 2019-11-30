Linden student arrested after stabbing peer

A 14-year-old student of the Linden Foundation Secondary School was on Thursday arrested by the police after he stabbed his school mate with a pair of scissors, several times about his body, causing him to seek medical attention at the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC).

The incident stemmed from an ongoing feud between the perpetrator, his twin brother and the victim, which started about two months ago, this newspaper has learnt. This was however dealt with at the school level, but the victim reported that within the last two weeks, he was continuously provoked by the twins.

On Thursday, the 15-year-old victim, who is a Grade Eight student, said he was minding his business when the perpetrator pushed him with his shoulder. He paid him no attention and began walking to his class room. It was at this time, the 14- year-old boy, who was in possession of a pair of scissors, began to stab him about his body, including his chest, back, neck and left arm. The victim then managed to throw his attacker on the ground and his brother joined the fight and dealt him several cuffs about his body, while the attacker continued to stab and bite him. It was at this time that the teachers intervened and the matter was reported to the head mistress. The welfare officer was called in, as well as the police.

The attacker was arrested and placed in custody. The victim received several stitches at the LHC and was sent home. Police are continuing their investigations. This stabbing incident followed a series of reports of bullying and physical attacks in schools across the country.

