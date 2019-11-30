BREAKING: Multiple deaths in Nismes smash-up

At least three persons are confirmed dead following a smash-up on the public road at Nismes, West Bank Demerara this evening.

Reports are that a speeding minibus crashed into a motorcar along the roadway around 1900hrs.

Among those confirmed dead are 29-year old Ayesha Sealey and a 12-year-old girl , whose name was provided as Maria Bisnauth. She died while under-going medical attention.A man was also pronounced dead by health officials and another is critical.

More details will be provided as information becomes available.

Since last Sunday morning, a number of persons have died on the roadways.

Last Sunday morning, Republic Bank employee David Headly, crashed into a bridge rail at Felicity, East Coast Demerara and died while seeking medical attention.

Later on Sunday night, off-duty police officer Carl Roach died after he collided with a car as he rode along the roadway near Brickdam and Lime Street.

On Tuesday, 55-year old Raymond Cassal died after he was struck down by a pick-up at Coffee Grove on the Essequibo Coast.

On Wednesday night, the owner of Kosmos Bar and Grill, Dillon Dos Ramos along with Senior Suprintendent of the Guyana Police Force, Brian Eastman died after the vehicle the two were travelling in, crashed into a fence at Liliendalal, East Coast Demerara.

Then on Thursday afternoon, a school child, Nifram Nezamodeen died after a speeding motorcar slammed into a crowd at Bush Lot village on the Corentyne. His sister and his mother also sustained injuries following the accident.

On Friday afternoon, rice farmer Bissoonauth Ramnarine called ‘Lora’ died after he crashed into a vehicle and fell into the opposing lane of traffic at Devonshire Castle, Essequibo Coast.

November has been designated as Road Safety Month.