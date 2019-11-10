On Saturday Sergeant Haslyn George and other ranks carried out a Traffic Enforcement Exercise in Region Six targeting coloured lights on motor vehicles.
In a release police said several fitnesses of vehicles were also revoked in the process. The enforcement exercise follows on the heels of the Traffic Headquarters clampdown which commenced last Thursday around Georgetown and other regions where a number of vehicles were impounded for coloured lights, tint and several other offences. The campaign will continue.
Police continue clampdown on coloured lights
