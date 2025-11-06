‘Fix the machinery of cooperation’ – President Ali calls for unity, action at COP30

In a passionate appeal to world leaders at the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) on Thursday, President Dr. Irfaan Ali urged the global community to accelerate the transition to renewable energy, scale up climate adaptation financing, and take concrete steps to protect the world’s forests.

Addressing the high-level conference in Belém, Brazil, the Guyanese Head of State warned against political extremism and divisive approaches that continue to hinder progress in addressing the worsening climate emergency.

Instead, he called for renewed global solidarity and “a machinery of cooperation” that delivers real results.

“Climate change is still happening, bringing pain and loss, just last week Hurricane Melissa devastated Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti and the Bahamas; they need our solidarity now,” he said.

Hurricane Melissa was an extremely powerful, erratic, and catastrophic tropical cyclone which became the third-most intense Atlantic hurricane on record. It made landfall in Jamaica and was the strongest hurricane to make landfall on the island, surpassing that of Hurricane Gilbert.

President Ali’s remarks came amid growing public scepticism about the effectiveness of past climate conferences. He acknowledged that while many have questioned the tangible outcomes of previous COP summits, the onus now rests on leaders to strengthen existing mechanisms and act decisively.

“Here in Belem, we need that to change. Our challenge is not to dismiss COPS but to fix the machinery of cooperation, so that good ideas can move forward,” Dr. Ali urged.

He highlighted that developing countries like Guyana continue to lead by example, protecting vast forest reserves, advancing low-carbon development models, and pursuing energy diversification strategies, even as wealthier nations lag in meeting financing commitments.