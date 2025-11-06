News Archives
Budget 2026 to come early – VP Jagdeo
Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo
Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo

The government is moving ahead with preparations for the 2026 National Budget.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday said the Irfaan Ali Administration will keep its promises in the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) 2025 Manifesto.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Dr Jagdeo said that extensive work is being done to ensure the budget directly addresses the needs of citizens across all regions. He explained that the approach will not be business as usual.

“We made it clear that Budget 2026 will come early and it will have the funding to do the same sweet promises”, Dr Jagdeo stated.

The vice president added that government ministries and agencies are being guided to ensure every programme contributes meaningfully to national development.

“Each programme in every ministry and every region in this country at the NDC level would be about how they’re responding to a particular need of the people”, he said.

Dr Jagdeo noted that this results-driven focus forms part of the administration’s broader plan to create more jobs, improve public services, and continue the rapid pace of national development. (DPI)

