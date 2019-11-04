NGO holds rally for child victims of domestic violence

A GROUP of approximately 100 men, women and children, garbed in purple, marched through several streets across central Georgetown on Sunday in the “Purple Angel Walk and Rally” held by the Untied Bridge Builders Mission (UBBM), in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The rally, which saw Minister of State Dawn Hastings-Williams delivering the feature address, sought to put heightened focus on the effects of gender-based violence not only on men and women in society, but also on how children have been suffering as well.

“The Purple Angel Walk and Rally is an opportunity for orphans, survivors and families of domestic violence to experience more support in a fun-filled environment. The rally will sensitise citizens on the negative impact of domestic violence , murder and suicide. This event highlights the impact of such social ills which include the growing number of traumatised and vulnerable orphans and children,” a statement from the mission said.

Domestic violence and gender-based violence are major problems in Guyana, with incidents of violence against women having increased by some 14.2 per cent over the last six years.

The walk began outside Demico House on Brickdam and ended at the Square of the Revolution, where a small ceremony was held. During the ceremony presentations were made not only on domestic violence awareness and prevention, but also touched on issues of child abuse with particular emphasis on sexual and physical abuse of children.

Minister Hastings-Williams, during her address, added her voice to the call for an end to domestic violence (DV).

“In Guyana domestic violence is widespread, found throughout all the regions of Guyana. Widespread not only along ethnicity and religion, but along socio-economic lines as well.

Domestic violence does not respect anyone. If you allow DV in your communities and counties it can cause negative impact. It is a pleasure for me to not only to be present, but to be a participant of this occasion; it means a lot to me personally and on behalf of the Government of Guyana, we do care,” Hastings-Williams said.

She too highlighted the need for the effects of domestic violence on children to be given greater focus.

“If our children live in a home full of love you will see the difference, you will see what these children can grow up to be. Thanks to UBBM and other NGOs who partner with us to send out this message. We must stop gender violence; our children have rights and our children have voices too,” she said.

Domestic violence is a persistent and major problem throughout the world and its effects are known. According to the Caribbean Association for Feminist Research and Action (CAFRA), “Domestic violence damages the prospects for economic and social development of every country, not just the lives of the victims.”

UBBM is a non-governmental organisation with a mandate to make a difference by providing high-quality programmes on domestic violence prevention, crisis response and therapeutic support, as well as such programmes on anti-bullying, HIV/AIDS awareness and prevention, women empowerment classes, youth empowerment programmes, and remedial programmes as a youth-diversion component.

Founder of the organisation, Bonita Montague, gave a passionate speech when she took to the stage at the end of the rally last Sunday.

“I am concerned about the impact of gender-based violence, but most times it’s about the man or the woman, people hardly ever focus on the children. Many children suffer in the aftermath. Let’s walk, let’s talk, let’s sing, let’s dance, let’s send the message,” Montague urged.

She appealed to others to get involved, even as she shared that the work of an NGO is not pretty, and there will be challenges along the way. Nonetheless, she urged the need for persons to persevere if the issue is to be addressed.

“It’s not an easy task, lots of time all kinds of challenges you face. But it’s not for favour, it’s for impact. We do it because we care. Because this is our lives. We do it because we know every one of you can make a difference. You don’t have to do anything big, you just have to make a step and be willing to do something,” Montague implored.

Herself a former victim of domestic violence, Montague called on other victims to speak out and get out of situations that are fraught with domestic violence.

“I understand what it is to be abused as a woman. I said at that time that enough was enough. Enough is enough, you must know your worth. Many of these children do not have a mother because of domestic violence. Many of them their fathers committed suicide.

That cannot be allowed to continue. Guyana we’re better than that, we must make it stop,” she said.

She also sent a message to the abusers to seek help and better options to deal with their issues.