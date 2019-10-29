Miner killed in Cuyuni-Mazaruni, three held

A MINER was killed during, or after, an alleged robbery on Saturday in the Backdams of Cuyuni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Dead is 36-year-old David Atkinson, called “Long Hair”, of Kuru Kuru, Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

Police are hunting for a Brazilian national and his stepfather in connection with the murder and three persons are currently in custody assisting with investigations.

Reports indicate that Atkinson was found tied up in a watch camp at ‘Guana sand’ Backdam, Cuyuni River belonging to Azad Mohammed –a 32-year-old miner of Region two –at around 15:00 hours on Saturday, with an incise wound to his left wrist, and multiple lacerations about his body.

Atkinson died while being transported to the Bartica Regional Hospital and police have since arrested three others.

Based on conflicting statements surrounding the incident, Police, as they continue their investigations, arrested all of the persons in one of the camps Atkinson had visited.