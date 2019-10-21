Coalition turning Guyana’s fortunes around- PNCR’s Gary Best says

THE ‘A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change’ (APNU+AFC) coalition, in just four years, has worked to transform Guyana’s reputation from a corrupt State to one now trusted and respected by the international community.

This is according to People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Executive Member, (Ret’d) Rear Admiral Gary Best. During the party’s press conference last Friday, Best said that tackling Guyana’s reputation issues has been central to the Government’s success.

“This was not a country the international community wanted to partner with, and it was not a country investors wanted to invest in. It was a country where important industries like sugar were forced into collapse, costing tens of thousands of jobs. It was a country where our youth were not receiving an education that was fit for purpose leaving them without the necessary skills for the job market or hope for the future. It was a country that was governed by a policy of dishonesty, deception and division,” Best told reporters at Congress Place.

He stated that after 23 years of “chaos and stagnation under the PPP” more is being done to strengthen governance and transparency while working with international partners so that Guyanese can soon realise the full value of its resources.

Best said that the recent praise by the United Nations with regards to the progress being made to fight financial crime and corruption demonstrates how far the country has come under President David Granger’s leadership.

The PNCR Executive said that the coalition government will continue to work to attract increased foreign direct investment; strengthen international trade relations and will invest in agro-processing, manufacturing and tourism.

He reminded that, in 2018 alone, the APNU+AFC Coalition government attracted almost US$500M in foreign investment, including oil and gas, construction, and agro-processing.

“This is more than double the US$225M in foreign investment under PPP in 2014 and almost four times the US$135 million that was invested in Guyana between 2005 and 2009 under the PPP,” he highlighted.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) has reported that over 220 investment deals were signed by domestic and foreign companies which created some 15,000 jobs.

Added to this, Guyana has worked to strengthen ties with Mexico to expand trade in agriculture, disaster management, education and the oil and gas industry while Qatar Airways is to begin flights to Guyana and US Airline JetBlue has announced plans to open-up a new flight between New York and Georgetown.

On behalf of the PNCR, Best said that at the next election, with Guyanese to choose between the David Granger-Administration and the Irfaan Ali-led PPP, they will choose the Coalition government which has begun to turn Guyana around for the better.