Five dead following Friendship smash-up

….Police vehicle in deadly crash was not part of President’s convoy

A policeman is among five persons who died on Tuesday morning when a police slammed head-on into a private car on the Friendship Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

Dead is Ronnel Barker of Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara, Leon Tucker, the driver of the car Herbert Josiah, 58 and his wife Denise Josiah , 57 as well as Lovern Stoby, a special constable attached to the Guyana Police Force.

Surveillance footage nearby captured motorcar, PPP 515 moving at a moderate pace when the police vehicle with flashing lights, slammed head on into the car. The police vehicle was heading in the direction of Timehri. President David Granger who visited the scene of the accident in a statement expressed condolences to the relatives those who died. “His Excellency David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, is saddened at the death of five persons following a tragic road accident on the Friendship Public Road, East Bank Demerara, this morning. President Granger expresses heartfelt sympathy to their relatives and friends,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, in another release the Ministry of the Presidency refuted statements in sections of the media that suggest the police vehicle involved in this morning’s tragic road accident on the Friendship Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was part of President David Granger’s convoy. In its statement the ministry said the police vehicle, at the time of the accident, was headed south along the EBD corridor in the direction of Timehri, while, the passenger car was headed north in the direction of Georgetown. President Granger was at another EBD location at the time of the accident.

The Ministry of the Presidency calls on members of the media corps to ensure that information is verified with the relevant authorities prior to its dissemination to the public. The media must, at all times, hold fast to the principles of sound journalism and desist from publishing false information.