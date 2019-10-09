MoPH holds successful health fair for Month of Elderly

THE Elderly Health Unit of the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Cohesion, on Tuesday held a health fair at the Palms Geriatric Home , Brickdam, to commemorate Month of the Elderly, October 2019.

According to Coordinator of the Elderly Health Unit, Dr Melissa DeHarte, the International Day for Older Persons is celebrated worldwide on October 1 every year. However in October, 2010, Guyana expanded the initiative to the entire month. Dr DeHarte added that in the coming weeks, several other activities will be held across Guyana; these will be held in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health, several Non-Governmental Organisations and faith-based organisations.

“As part of the Elderly Health Unit and the Commission for the Elderly of which I am a member, we have developed what we call New Dawn Clubs, which are community-based clubs and throughout the year, especially in the month of October, we have activities such as walkathons and health fairs,” Dr DeHarte said.

Dr DeHarte stated that the primary initiative of the fair was to raise awareness regarding issues faced by the elderly in Guyana. She further explained that the fair focused on abuse of the elderly, the need for healthy and active aging, physical activity, healthy eating and mental illnesses, such as Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

She also noted that healthy and active living is not just for elderly persons, but for all Guyanese; hence, the MoPH will promote healthy aging from conception to old age.

Several doctors, registered nurses and medical officers were present at the fair to provide blood pressure and blood sugar testing, and to demonstrate healthy cooking and eating habits.