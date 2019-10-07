50 students receive bicycles under President’s PETS initiative

PRESIDENT David Granger last week presented bicycles to 50 students as part of his Public Education Transport Service (PETS).

The presentation was made at the Baridi Benab, State House Compound. The Head of State told the recipients, who were all secondary school students, that his government wants to ensure that every child attends school.

The President referred to the three ‘A’s: Access, Attendance and Attainment emphasising the importance of not only having access to schools, but attending and being able to matriculate.

PETS was launched in 2015 to provide boats, bicycles, buses, breakfast and books to schoolchildren across Guyana. More than 4,000 bicycles have been distributed across the country through PETS while there are 29 buses and 14 boats taking children to and from school across the country free of charge.

The bicycles were donated by members of the business community.