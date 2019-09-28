Corentyne man drowns while catching fish

Hours after he was feared drowned, the body of Kenneth Craig called ‘Buttin,’ was fished out of the No. 66 Fisheries Canal on the Corentyne, just after 2145hrs on Friday.

The 40-year old labourer of Lot 106, Number 66 Village, was seen earlier on Friday standing in a boat, catching fish along the shoreline close to the Number 66 Fisheries Complex wharf.

According to Deonarine Shivnarine , a security guard attached to the fishing complex, at around 14:00hrs on Friday, Craig suddenly jumped into the creek and began swimming towards another boat, which was close by.

However, it was observed that the labourer below the water surface and disappeared.

Initial efforts to find him were unsuccessful.Several hours later,his lifeless body was pulled out of the waterway and taken to the Skeldon Hospital.