Opposition display of hooliganism cannot be tolerated – GPSU

ADDING its voice to the widespread condemnation of the opposition thuggish behaviour in and outside of Pegasus Hotel last Thursday, the Guyana Public Service Union said such cannot be tolerated.

“The Guyana Public Service Union has always been in the vanguard for good governance as well as credible, free and fair elections, and elections free from fear. Disorderly and disruptive supporters of the parliamentary opposition, on Thursday September 19, 2019, stormed the entrance of the Pegasus Hotel, and obstructed invites, particularly government officials from gaining access an event to which they were invited. These members of the opposition have displayed a form of hooliganism, which cannot be tolerated,” the union said in a statement Saturday.

According to the GPSU, the lawlessness displayed is in sharp conflict with the expectations of a democratic political protest and it is a display of gross disrespect for the President, his office and the government. “We must be guided by the law, as it relates to the conduct of elections, which in essence was pronounced on by the courts, it was dealt with by the judiciary and is in the domain of the Constitutional Body – GECOM,” the union said.

It added that the Guyana Elections Commission is mandated by law to provide guidance to the President, after a number of criteria have been satisfied. “The accuracy of the list of registered voters, the adequate preparation of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to conduct a credible and efficient process of General and Regional Elections.

The Guyana Public Service Union totally respects this process. Since the credibility of the government is very relevant to the legitimacy of the functions of our members, and to be in a position to express an opinion on its conduct; the union has applied to be local domestic observers to the upcoming General and Regional elections.”

The GPSU said the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has now stated its time line to be in a state of readiness to have credible elections and all should be guided by the timeframe given.

UNWARRANTED INVOLVEMENT

Meanwhile, the GPSU also flayed the diplomatic community for what it described as its unwarranted involvement in Guyana’s affairs. “We also consider the premature, unveiled and unwarranted involvement of some diplomats in our domestic affairs. This nefarious interference is out of place and lacking in the sophistication that is the norm of diplomacy. Further, we wish to reiterate that Guyana is sovereign, it is a Republic with its Constitution fully operable.”

The GPSU said it is their view that the opposition leader’s encouragement of the protest action which was characterised by hologenetic behaviour is unwarranted and disruptive to the peace and stability of the country and, could result in consequences that would be regrettable. “The Guyana Public Service Union calls on all law-abiding Guyanese to conduct themselves with resilience and dignity and refrain from being incited and associated with actions, which undoubtedly could have serious consequences,” the union’s statement ended.