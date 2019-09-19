Carter Center should be aware it was the PPP that sabotaged democracy

Dear Editor,

I WANT to congratulate President David Granger and the Carter Center for meeting on Monday last.

It sends a good signal that Guyana still values the role of the celebrated President Jimmy Carter in promoting democratic values.

A major such value is free and fair elections, which President Granger has repeatedly declared that he supports. In his most recent address to the nation, the Guyanese President again said that he wants credible elections and would set an early date for these as soon as the elections commission signals that it is ready.

The Carter Center will of course accept the assurances of the Head of State who has solid credentials of fostering democratic involvement at all levels of our society.

We should never forget that is was Mr Granger who was in the forefront during 2014 to demand local government elections which the former PPP government denied for 20 years.

Yes, it was the PPP that sabotaged democracy and the Carter Center should be aware of this.

Yours sincerely,

Rovin Singh.