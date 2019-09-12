Unemployed man accused of assault to return to court on November 4

CHIEF Magistrate Ann McLennan on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, granted self-bail to a 20-year-old unemployed man, who is accused of assaulting his brothers.

Noel Henry of Oronoque, Port Kaituma, North West District, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged that, on June 16, 2019, at Oronoque, he unlawfully assaulted Sherwin and Roger Henry, to cause them actual bodily harm.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that, on the day in question, Henry and his brothers had an argument which ended up in a fight.

It is alleged that Henry ‘bit’ Sherwin, then armed himself with a piece of wood and dealt Roger a lash to his body, which resulted in the men (Sherwin and Roger) receiving injuries.

Magistrate McLennan granted Henry self-bail and adjourned the matter until November 4, 2019. The matter is transferred to the Matthews Ridge Magistrate Court.