GBA donates to Mackenzie High School

AS part of its outreach programme to the Linden community, Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) recently made a donation of racquets, nets and shuttlecocks to Mackenzie High School.

Shavin Greene, the Physical Education teacher at the school received the equipment from GBA executives Marlon Chung and Emelia Ramdhani.

Greene, who did a two-day training sessions last month with the association, is now familiar with the necessary rules and regulations of the sport.

It is expected that the GBA will periodically visit the school to follow up on the progress and give the necessary expertise where needed.

Meanwhile, GBA will host Under-11, U-13, U-15 and U-17 tournaments in the second week in October for all schools to participate.