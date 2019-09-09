Twelve youths to benefit from Minister Ramjattan donation to BCB

TWELVE outstanding Under-13 Cricketers drawn from across Berbice will benefit from donation of cricket gear as the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) continued its celebration of its 80th Anniversary. President Hilbert Foster and former BCB president Malcolm Peters on Thursday last visited the Office of the Vice- President and Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan who handed over $250 000.00 worth of cricket gear to Guyana’s most vibrant cricket organisation.

The donation included bats, batting pads, helmets, wicket- keeping pads, stumps and wicket keeping gloves.

Foster, who is spearheading the month long celebration of the 80th Anniversary expressed the BCB’s gratitude to Minister Ramjattan and praised the Minister for remembering his home county of Berbice.

Foster stated that the celebration is being done in four ways “Honouring of Heroes, Investing in Promising Players, Educational events and Upgrading of the BCB Office/Operations”.

Foster stated that the twelve cricketers would each receive a piece of cricket gear while two Clubs in the Upper Corentyne area would each get a complete set of stumps.

The players would be drawn from the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, Rose Hall Canje, Albion Community Centre, Blairmont Community Centre, Port Mourant, Upper Corentyne and West Berbice.

The BCB in the last nineteen months has assisted dozens of young cricketers with over $2M worth of bicycles, educational materials, school bags, cricket bats, batting pads, batting gloves, helmets, bowling boots and wicket keeping equipment. Foster stated that the BCB would also shortly assist another fifteen Under-15 players with their own batting pads or gloves.

The BCB Office is also undergoing a major upgrade as the Board seeks to improve its services to the general public. Public Relations Officer Simon Naidu stated that among the programmes for the 80th Anniversary are “Tribute to Heroes, Unveiling of Berbice Greatest Players, 80th Anniversary Book, Youth Information Booklet, Educational Competitions in Schools, dstribution of School bags, Induction into Hall of Fame for Cricketers and Administrators, Newspapers pull out, Religious Service, Feeding the Inmates of Senior Citizens and Pensioners Breakfast Programmes at the Rose Hall Town Post Office”.