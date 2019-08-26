Bronze for Wong in 13-and-Under singles at Caribbean TT

COLIN Wong won Guyana’s third bronze medal when action in the Singles of the Caribbean Mini and Pre Cadet Table Tennis Championships continued yesterday in the Dominican Republic.

In total, Guyana finished with three bronze medals: Wong’s individual bronze, a bronze in the 13-and-under doubles between him and 18-and-under, 15-and-under, and 13-and-under national champion Jonathan Van Lange, and a bronze in the team’s division of the same age group between Van Lange and Krystain Sahadeo.

Journey

Wong got past home team player Acevedo Andelson 3-1 (11-6, 11-6, 9-11 and 11-5), and Trinidadian Ali Sameer 3-0 (11-8, 11-7 and 11-6) in the first stage of the event on Sunday to top Group Seven of the division.

Of the four Guyanese 13-and-under players, only Wong and Jonathan Van Lange advanced past the first round.

Van Lange, who finished second in Group Three, defeated Puerto Rican Eliam Davila 3-0 (11-5, 11-3 and 11-9).

Later in the day, Wong advanced to the quarterfinals, while his Titans clubmate, Van Lange was knocked out.

On Monday morning, Wong defeated Trinidadian Samuel Humphrey by a 3-1 margin to advance to the semi-finals, but he lost to home team’s Rafael Cabrera 1-3. All knocked-out semi-finalists in the tournament finished joint third.

Meanwhile, the lone medal hope from the 11-year-old and under division, Ebo McNeil, fell short after losing 0-3 in the quarterfinals.