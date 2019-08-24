Trans Guyana offers new flight connection to Europe

…via partnership with Dutch carrier, KLM

GUYANESE travelling to Europe can add another option to their plans with the introduction of a new service by local carrier Trans Guyana Airways (TGA) and Dutch airline, KLM.

Starting September 1, 2019, TGA will offer passengers the opportunity to travel to Suriname’s Johan Pengel International Airport via the Eugene F Correia International airport at Ogle on its Beechcraft 1900 aircraft. Onward, passengers have an opportunity to fly to Amsterdam with KLM’s B-747.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday at Trans Guyana’s offices at Ogle, KLM’s , Martijin ten Broecke said that the airline, which will celebrate 80 years of service to Suriname next month, is proud to collaborate with the local airline on the new venture.

KLM operates a Boeing 747 service to Suriname five times weekly and in 2021 the company plans to replace the aircraft type with the Boeing 787 or Boeing 777 model.

Alexandra Correia of Trans Guyana said that the airline will operate to Suriname on Sundays and Mondays and may quickly expand the schedule. She said that, as part of the arrangement, passengers will travel in-transit and all luggage will be checked for the entirety of the route starting at Ogle.

The flights from Ogle will depart at 14:00 hours and onward from Paramaribo at 23:30hrs.