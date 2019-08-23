JAMZONE 2019 a resounding success

JAMZONE 2019 marked 19 successful years for local promotion company, Hits and Jams since they have been hosting the summertime event.

The weekend-long event came to an end on Sunday, with the give-away of a brand new car to the lucky person whose name was pulled from a promotional draw that came with the purchase of a seasonal ticket.

Jamzone has been known for years for being the greatest event of the Summer Season, and this year featured three days of excitement, with the first being a Water Colours Beach J’Ouvert on the Kingston-Kitty Seawall. This event involved paint, powder, water and some of the most requested Soca artistes such as Christo and Mandella Linkz performing.

Following the J’Ouvert was the most anticipated event they dubbed the ‘Dancehall Night’, which saw performances from artistes such as Munga and Gage. But the main act that brought the crowd was Popcaan. A few local artistes were also given the opportunity to share the stage.

The National Park was packed to capacity, with people of all ages dancing and having the time of their lives to the Dancehall music.

Minister Simona Broomes also made an appearance on stage to show her support and endorsement for the activity that promotes appreciation for culture, and also serves as a way of bringing the people of Guyana together.

On the final day, patrons flocked the HJ Water Park in Providence, where the beach day was held. A variety of games were played as patrons enjoyed music from Boom DJs. The highlight of the day was the giving away of a brand new car to winner, Amanda Boson through the 3-in-1 Summer promotion.

Jamzone 2020 is already said to be in the planning stage, as much is expected of Guyana next year. Keeping abreast with advancement, Hits and Jams team said that they will keep improving on what they bring to the table, so persons can continue to look forward to their activities.

The team sent out many thanks to everyone for their continuous support.

Some of the sponsors for this year’s Jamzone Summer Break were Liat Airlines, Stag Beer, Extra Beer, Fast Graphics, Demerara Distillers Limited, and Royal Castle.