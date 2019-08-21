Man on drug possession charge granted bail

ON Tuesday August 20, 2019, a 27-year-old man, on a drug possession charge, was released on 70,000 bail, by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on August 17, 2019, at Mahdia Arcade, Osafo Bess of Potaro Mahdia was found with 43 grams of cannabis, with intent to traffic.

Bess was represented by Attorney at Law, Ronald Daniels, who noted that, on the day in question, several young men were ‘drinking and smoking’ at the shop adjacent to where his client was, when a police patrol approached the area. The young men ran away.

A member of the patrol then approached Bess and accused him of disposing of a black plastic bag, which, when retrieved by the police was found to have contained cannabis.

The lawyer also noted that the item was not found on his client but in questionably circumstances.

Magistrate McLennan adjourned the matter until October 15, 2019.