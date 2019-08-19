Student excels at CSEC with sponsorship from Game Xpress

WHEN St Rose’s High student Garfield Dover wrote 14 subjects at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Examination earlier this year, he knew he had to make that extra effort because a lot had been invested in him over the years.

Dover went above and beyond his expectations, passing all of his subjects, achieving eight grade ones, three grade twos and two grade threes.

Since he wrote the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) at the end of his primary school education, Dover has been the benefactor of much generosity of Game Xpress and its owner, Audie Henriques.

Henriques, over the years, has provided Dover with support from transportation to text books, every year without fail for the past five years, and went on to assist in paying Dover’s CSEC fees. His only request of Dover is that he performs well at his exams.

“I think it’s right up there with the best investment I’ve ever made. I was very, very pleased with the results,” said the businessman.

Henriques has now promised to even further sponsor Dover’s university education. It was through social activist, Mark Benschop and his work with his Mark Benschop Foundation, that Henriques was told the story of Dover and his mother, Maria Henry. He was so moved that he pledged the multi-year donations.

A single mother of three children, Henry resides in a squatting area in Durban Backlands. Notwithstanding the many socioeconomic hardships, Dover was able to rise above it and put his focus on his education.

Dover topped his primary school at the National Grade Six Assessments (NGSA) and earned a place at St Rose’s High.

“At that time, Mark Benschop came in the area and he interviewed my family and ask my children about school and that’s how he came about to know my son topped the school, and he was amazed to know that my son is living in conditions like this, and got such a school and the marks that he got,” Henry explained.

MOST WILLING

Benschop called up Henriques and enquired of him doing something to help the family, and as Benschop puts it, “without any hesitation” Henriques jumped at the opportunity to pledge support.

Henry said Henriques stayed true to his word over the years without delay.

“He called me and we had a discussion, congratulating me and telling me that it’s touching to know the area and the conditions and I still raise up such a brilliant son; so he wanted to sponsor him throughout his schooling, and he held to his word. I can’t complain, everything that my son needed he provided without any problem. The most he ask of him is to make him proud at the end of the CSEC, and I’m so proud of him that he passed his 14 subjects,” Henry said.

Dover too could not stop showering his praises on Henriques and the entire team at Game Xpress for the kind of support he has been able to receive.

“It really took a lot of strain off my mother made it much easier financial wise through my schooling,” Dover said.

Henry, who did not complete school, said she feels motivated to always push her children to focus on their education.

“I didn’t get to further my studies, which in I was very bright in school but it didn’t happen. I always told my kids I didn’t make it, my mom died when I was like two and I didn’t have anyone to bring me up except my father and he didn’t really know much about raising two girl children. So I told my kids while they’re growing up that what I didn’t achieve I will make sure that they achieve and I always encouraged them to put their heads to their books and they must like doing it. I must not have to be the one pushing them; they must love doing it,” Henry said.