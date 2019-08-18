Guyanese swimmers win 11 medals on day two at Goodwill Meet

GUYANA’s young swimmers surged their way to 11 medals, including three gold, on day two (Saturday) of the 25th Goodwill Swim Meet in Paramaribo, Suriname.

During the first two days, the Guyanese swimmers tallied 18 medals, including six gold, given that they won seven medals on the opening night.

On Saturday, Jaleel Anderson stormed his way to his third gold medal. He followed his 100M freestyle win on Friday evening with a gold in the 50M free in the 11-12 year-old boys’ category and a gold with Vladimir Woodroffe (who had won gold in the 100M backstroke on the opening night), Stephen Ramkelawan and Elliott Gonsalves in the 4X100M medley relay.

The 11-12 boys also won silver in the 4X100M freestyle relay.

Along with Anderson and Woodroffe, Gonsalves also has more than one gold medal, given that he also won the 200M IM.

Monique Watson followed up her silver medal on Friday evening in the 11-12 girls 100M backstroke with a silver in the 200M IM.

Guyana also registered six bronze medals on Saturday. Andica Vieira, Kyra Soares, Shareefah Lewis and Jasmine Allen finished third in the girls’ 4X100M medley relay in the 9-10 age division.

Vladimir Woodroffe won a bronze in the 11-12 200M IM, while Ethan Gonsalves finished with a bronze in the 13-14 200M IM.

Watson finished third in the girls’ 100M breaststroke, while Athalcy Hunte copped a bronze in the 50M fly, also in the 11-12 age category.

Meanwhile, Daniel Claxton finished with a bronze in the 50M fly of the 13-14 age division.

The competition, which also includes swimmers from Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Bahamas, Grenada, Jamaica, French Guiana and Curacao, was scheduled to conclude last evening.