Demerara Bank renews sponsorship for RHTYSC, Spelling Bee Competition

LONG time sponsor of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club (RHTYSC), Demerara Bank, on Friday last renewed its sponsorship of the Club’s annual Spelling Bee Competition.

The annual competition is organised by the ten teams of the Club under their highly successful Say No/Say Yes Campaign, which is directed to over 70,000 youths in Berbice.

Under this Campaign, the ten teams encourage youths to stay away from drugs, crime, suicide, alcohol, pre-marital sex, tobacco and to embrace education, sports, life, religion, culture.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, who launched the Campaign over twenty-five years ago, stated that Demerara Bank has been sponsoring the competition for the last five years and that the 2019 edition would involve the Rose Hall Town, Port Mourant, Tain, Cropper and Belvedere Primary Schools.

One of the main objectives of hosting the Spelling Bee is to encourage students to develop the habit of research and spelling correctly.

In today’s modern world, students depend on the computer to spell and research for them and this results in them struggling when they are away from the computer.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and its ten cricket teams, the veteran official stated, is very passionate about the promotion of education as the Key to Success and urged all other youth/sports organisation to do the same.

Thousands of youths across Berbice have benefitted from the work of the Club under this Campaign.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club on an annual basis organises dozens of events and assists thousands of students with school bags, uniforms, educational materials, bicycles among others.

The Campaign includes Inspiration Forum, Essay Competitions, Posters, Billboard, TV Programmes and Commercials, Booklet, Magazine, Youth Parades, Summer Camps, Awards Ceremonies and donations to Schools among others.

The Club over the last two months have shared out close to $2M worth of school bags, bicycles, educational materials, launched another edition of its popular youth information booklet, hosted the 13th edition of the Grade 6 Summer Camp and would shortly launch a countywide Say No to Suicide Poster Campaign.

Assistant Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu who overlooks the Say No/Say Yes Campaign expressed gratitude to the Management and Staff of the Rose Hall Town Demerara Bank for their continued sponsorship.

He reassured the sponsors, that the Spelling Bee Competition would be well organised and that all of the objectives would be met.

Branch Manager of the Demerara Bank, Mandrekar Khemraj, stated that the Bank was pleased to be associated with the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, to promote the importance of education.

Khemraj hailed the work of the Club and urged them to uphold its high standard and Demerara Bank, he stated, was dedicated to the development of Guyana and as such, invests heavily into fields such as sports, education and youth development.

The ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club are Poonai Pharmacy Under-12 and Under-13, Farfan & Mendes Under-15, Bakewell Under-17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under-19 and Intermediate, Female Metro, Namilco Thunderbolt Under-21 and First Division.