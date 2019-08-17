Mini-bus driver sentenced to six weeks in prison

SENIOR Magistrate, Leron Daly on Friday August 16, 2019, sentenced a 41-year-old minibus driver to serve six weeks’ imprisonment, on an assault charge.

Adrian Brandt appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and accepted the charge when it was read to him.

The charge alleged that Brandt, on August 9, 2019 at Route 47 minibus park, Georgetown, unlawfully assaulted Eric Coats with a metal object, causing actual body harm.

Police Prosecutor told the court that, on the day in question, at the route 47 minibus park, Brandt walked up to Coats who is a conductor for one of the buses, ‘grabbed’ him and dealt several slaps to his face. Coats also received several lashes from a metal object.

Magistrate Leron Daly, after listening to the Prosecutor, sentenced Brandt to six weeks’ imprisonment. The father of 19, upon hearing the penalty, cried as he was escorted out of the court.

In 2018, Brandt was committed to stand trial at the High Court for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl. He was out on $300,000 bail.

It is alleged that Brandt, on October 7, 2015 at Plum Park, Sophia, engaged in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl.

According to reports, the teen was a lone passenger in the Route 40 minibus which was driven by Brandt. He allegedly took the teen to a location at Plum Park and raped her.