UN sounds alarm over rising demands on water resources as scarcity increases

PRESSURE on freshwater resources is growing as demand increases in regions marked by scarcity, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said in a report published on Friday.

It provides an update on renewable water availability, which refers to the amount of freshwater that is replenished each year in rivers and aquifers through precipitation.

Renewable water availability per person has declined by seven per cent over the past decade – from 5,326 to 5,719 cubic metres (m3), according to the 2025 AQUASTAT Water Data Snapshot.

Regions such as Northern Africa, Southern Asia and Western Asia have the lowest freshwater resources per capita, with Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Yemen ranking among top countries with lowest total renewable water.

INCREASE IN FRESHWATER WITHDRAWAL

Several regions have also seen an increase in freshwater withdrawals in recent years, which is adding to the strain on already stressed river basins and aquifers.

“Northern Africa saw the largest increase, with freshwater withdrawals rising by 16 per cent,” the report said.

Most withdrawals globally, nearly 70 per cent, were from surface water sources, while 23 per cent came from groundwater.

WATER FOR AGRICULTURE

Agriculture remains the largest water-using sector, accounting for some 72 per cent of freshwater withdrawals globally. The industrial and service sectors followed at 15 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively.

Sixty-six countries allocated more than 75 per cent of their total freshwater withdrawal to agriculture.

For Afghanistan, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Mali, Nepal, Somalia and Sudan the figure was 95 per cent.

SHIFT IN AVAILABILITY AND DEMAND

The report also shows how water availability and demand are shifting across regions.

This includes North Africa, where freshwater availability per head remains among the lowest globally, while withdrawals have increased by 16 percent over the past 10 years.

In Western Asia – which for the report includes most Middle Eastern countries – rapid demographic growth and agricultural demand are contributing to increased pressure on limited supplies.

IRRIGATION AND EFFICIENCY

The report also highlights wide disparities in irrigation and water-use efficiency in cultivated land.

“In parts of Latin America and Asia, irrigation supports a large share of crop production, whereas in sub-Saharan Africa irrigated cropland represents only a small fraction of total cultivated land, reflecting persistent gaps in access to water infrastructure,” FAO said.

At the national level, Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Suriname, and Uzbekistan reported the highest irrigation coverage. Over 90 per cent of cultivated land in these countries is equipped with irrigation infrastructure.

In contrast, some 35 countries – mainly in sub-Saharan Africa – had less than one per cent of cultivated land under irrigation. (UN)