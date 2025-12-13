News Archives
16 pumps in operation in Region Two
Regional Chairman, Devin Mohan, inspects a pump station
Regional Chairman, Devin Mohan, inspects a pump station

-as monitoring intensifies during rainy season

 

SIXTEEN drainage pumps are currently in operation across Region Two as the regional administration continues its proactive monitoring during the current rainy season.

 

On Friday, Regional Chairman, Devin Mohan, accompanied by the Regional Agriculture Coordinator, Tamesh Ramnauth and the Overseer, conducted detailed inspections of several outfalls and pump stations along the coast. The team visited key locations including Capoey, Three Friends, Anna Regina, Lima, Hampton Court, Walton Hall, Andrews, and La Union.

 

Mohan explained that the objective of the exercise was to verify full functionality and ensure that all systems are ready for timely activation, especially during periods of heavy rainfall.

 

“We will continue to monitor the rainy weather, and we encourage persons if there is any flooding to inform the nearest NDC” Mohan said.

 

Throughout the visits, the team reaffirmed the administration’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding coastal communities and strengthening the region’s drainage and irrigation network. Inspections confirmed that all pumps were in excellent working condition and were effectively removing excess water caused by recent rainfall.

 

“These positive findings stand as clear evidence that the government’s continued investments in critical infrastructure are delivering real, measurable benefits to residents” Mohan said.

 

So far there have been no reports of flooding.

 

