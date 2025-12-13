Two-day RHO conference convenes

-with focus on transforming the future of Guyana’s healthcare

THE Ministry of Health, on Friday, convened a two-day conference for Regional Health Officers (RHOs) aimed at assessing sector achievements and setting priorities for the years ahead.

The conference was opened at the ministry’s Brickdam, Georgetown Headquarters and saw the gathering of RHOs and programme directors.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, highlighted major improvements made in healthcare delivery, with emphasis on the expanded training, strengthened staffing and the shift towards digital health across the country.

Reflecting on progress made over the last five years, the minister said the sector had seen “major accomplishments in terms of the infrastructure,” while simultaneously tackling long-standing human resource shortages.

He noted that the government recognised early challenges with insufficient personnel and therefore came up with solutions in terms of resolving some of the problems.

Central to this effort has been the large-scale expansion of nursing and allied health training. Previously, the three nursing schools produced about 200 to 250 nurses annually. However, with the introduction of a hybrid nursing programme, this output is set to increase significantly.

Dr Anthony told RHOs, “By next year, we should have the batch of about 800 persons graduating from the hybrid programme.”

The ministry has also boosted training for nursing assistants, patient care assistants, pharmacy assistants, laboratory and X-ray staff, and community health workers (CHWs).

According to the minister, before 2020, many health posts lacked personnel, but now there aren’t any health facilities that do not have personnel, which he described as an important achievement. Over the past three to four years, more than 3,000 additional workers have been hired.

As the health system evolves and grows, he stated that digital transformation is becoming a major focus.

Dr Anthony said the ministry recognises that digital systems will make operations more productive, noting that a presentation at the conference would outline the rollout of electronic health records and their role in improving efficiency.

Meanwhile, he also underscored the impact of expanded care for dialysis patients, noting that when the government took office, fewer than 300 patients were receiving a one-off US$360 grant.

This support has since been replaced with an annual $600,000 allocation, and the number of beneficiaries has more than doubled. “We are now processing close to 650 persons every year,” the minister said.

The conference is expected to continue today with discussions on service delivery, workforce development and future strategies as the Ministry positions the health sector for continued transformation.