Grove’s Garnett slams five past Soesdyke; Samatta Point, Timehri-A also win

GROVE Hi Tech FC’s Samuel Garnett blasted the nets on five occasions to lead his team past Soesdyke Falcons (7-0) in latest action in the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League, played at the GFF Facility, Providence, EBD.

Also securing wins last weekend were Samatta Point/Kaneville who upstaged Agricola Red Triangle in a humdinger 4-3, the biggest win of their still fledgling career in the EBFA.

Timehri Panthers-A led by hat-tricks from Tyrel Khan, Tyrone Burnette and captain Shanon Samnauth romped to a huge 11-0 win over Swan FC, while Mocha Champs and Timehri Panthers-B battled to a 2-2 draw.

Garnett, just back from duties with the national Under-15 team, who competed in the 2019 CONCACAF Boys’ Under-15 Championship at the IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida, USA, wasted little time in stamping his authority, as he rocked the nets in the 22nd, 38th, 39th, 48th and 52nd minutes.

Teammate and fellow national player, Devon Padmore had opened the scoring in the 13th minute while Nikosey Gordon closed out the goal spree with a strike of his own in the 63rd minute.

Samatta Point/Kaneville put in a sterling show against seasoned campaigners, Agricola Red Triangle, winning the match 4-3. The Samatta Point lads erased a two-goal deficit to snatch full points, leaving their opponents stunned.

Agricola had taken the lead through goals from Brian Lambert in the 16th and Jamal Fyffe in the 21st minutes. Jadon Forte netted the first of his double in the 30th minute while two minutes later, his teammate Kareem Richmond tucked one past the Agricola goalie to even things up.

Agricola snatched back the lead in the 56th minute but Forte netted again in the 60th minute to knot the score before Denzel Garraway sealed the deal for Samatta Point when he scored in the 65th minute to take a memorable win.

Like Samatta Point, Mocha Champs battled back from being two goals down, to earn an equal share of the points in their match with Timehri Panthers-B, who ran away with a two-goal advantage, thanks to a brace off the boot of Orin Solomon in the 22nd and 33rd minutes.

But Mocha Champs’ Warren Williams emulated his rival, Solomon when he fired in a double of his own in the 40th and 62nd minutes to bring parity to the score and match.

Timehri Panthers-A were in devastating form as they waltzed to an 11-0 whipping of Swan, thanks to hat-tricks from Khan (8th, 34th, 60th), Burnette (21st, 39th, 41st) and Samnauth in the 23rd, 58th and 62nd minutes.

Complementing the efforts of the trio were Ishmael Pulsaram with one in the 24th minute and Kevon Scott in the 59th minute.