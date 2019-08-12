Kohli goes past  Ganguly in ODI run-scoring charts

VIRAT Kohli scored his 42nd ODI century in Port-of-Spain on Sunday against West Indies. Here are some of the milestones he passed on his way there.

8 – Number of centuries against West Indies in ODIs. Only Sachin Tendulkar has more hundreds against a single opposition, which is nine against Australia. Kohli has eight tons against two other teams – Australia and Sri Lanka. Tendulkar also has eight hundreds against Sri Lanka. No other batsman has more than seven centuries against a single opposition.

34 – Innings taken by Kohli to complete 2000 ODI runs against West Indies, which is the least by any batsman against a single opposition. The previous record was 37 innings by Rohit Sharma against Australia. Kohli is the first batsman to score 2000 runs against West Indies. The previous record was 1930 by Javed Miandad, whom Kohli passed in this innings.

72.57 – Kohli’s average against West Indies, the best among all batsmen with 1500-plus runs against a single opposition. He has five hundreds in his last eight innings against West Indies.

8 – Kohli is now the eighth highest run-getter in ODIs. He went past Sourav Ganguly’s tally of 11,363 runs in this innings to take eighth position. Now only Tendulkar sits above him among Indian batsmen on the list.

11 – Number of innings without a century by Kohli in ODIs before this knock. He played nine innings in the World Cup in England and Wales without getting to the three-figure mark. The last time he went more innings in a row without a century was 13 in 2015, which had also spanned the World Cup. (ESPN Cricinfo)