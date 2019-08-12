How Jagdeo’s plan took a turn for the worse

Dear Editor,

MR Jagdeo’s plan has failed yet again, making this guy the King of Doom. When he selected Donald Ramotar to be President, he was optimistic that he could have gotten the senior folks in his party who were bitter with him, his failed policies and the sins he committed as a young president, to come home and be active in the party once again, as many were angry with how they were treated. Sadly, Donald was a big failure; he eventually lost to a more brilliant, caring, educated and visionary leader, President David Granger.

Hence Jagdeo’s plans have crumbled; he has failed once again.

The plan Jagdeo then developed was to pick a young person that he hopes would appeal to youths. Yes! That’s why other senior experienced candidates were sidelined. However, that plan, too, has failed, because he selected a guy who has 19 fraud charges to his name, a number of fake degrees, and one who has disrespected the seniors and many other supporters of the party.

Irfaan Ali was very haughty; he chased youths who supported him out of his office while serving as Housing Minister. Yes! He disrespected and insulted them daily.

However, today, he wants the very people to support him.

Guyana has become a leader under David Granger. It is time for us to appreciate that this country does not just want you; Guyana needs you. Guyana is yours, and what His Excellency has been doing is moving with the people and being amongst our people.

Youths, don’t be fooled by Irfaan’s wishful thinking. Join me and let’s encourage many others across our beautiful country to re-elect President David Granger.

Regards,

Deron Adams.