Guyana reaffirms anti-corruption drive amidst rapid growth–at UN conference

ATTORNEY-GENERAL and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, has told the United Nations (UN) that Guyana’s emergence as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies has sharpened the country’s resolve to combat corruption, warning of its “pernicious nature” and its ability to undermine every sector of society.

Addressing the Eleventh Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, Nandlall positioned Guyana’s anti-corruption agenda squarely within the context of its recent economic transformation.

He noted that the country is “the only English-speaking nation on the continent of South America,” a member of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), and “the world’s newest petrostate.”

“It is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, recording a growth rate of almost 50 per cent in 2024,” he said.

He added that the growth, driven by newly discovered petroleum revenues, has made Guyana “even more acutely aware of the pernicious nature of corruption and its destructive impact in every sphere of human endeavour.”

Against that backdrop, the Attorney-General emphasised that Guyana “remains a committed participant in the global battle for the elimination of all forms of corruption.”

He reaffirmed the country’s “unwavering commitment to continue to implement the letter and spirit of the United Nations Convention against corruption.”

Nandlall pointed to Guyana’s membership in a wide range of international and regional anti-corruption and financial integrity bodies as evidence of that commitment.

He said Guyana is a member of “every leading global and regional organisation whose mandate aligns with anti-corruption pursuits.”

He listed the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Inter-American Convention Against Corruption, the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF), the Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (EITI), the Commonwealth Caribbean Association of Integrity Commissions and Anti-Corruption Bodies, and the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units.

He also underscored the role of international oversight, explaining that Guyana “submits to regular reviews by international financial institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.”

He said their assessments “have repeatedly recognised the continuous progress made by our government in improving Guyana’s anti-corruption credentials.”

Domestically, the Attorney-General outlined what he described as a strong framework of accountability and oversight.

“Guyana’s legislative and constitutional framework enshrines a robust regime of checks and balances which extracts from government, public offices, and state agencies a high level of accountability, transparency, and adherence to the rule of law,” he told the conference.

Among the key pillars of that framework, Nandlall cited “an independent Auditor General office that audits the expenditure of public funds annually and presenting its report to a parliament.”

He also pointed to a statutory framework governing the receipt and expenditure of revenues generated from the petroleum sector with a broad-based administrative and parliamentary oversight.

He also highlighted “a public procurement process with oversights that presides over the award of contracts funded by public funds,” alongside “an independent judiciary, and a free and critical press,” which, he said, together form part of Guyana’s “anti-corruption architecture.”

Turning to financial crimes, Nandlall noted that the United Nations Convention against Corruption places heavy emphasis on the anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism apparatus in individual member states.

In that context, he reported that Guyana recently underwent its fourth round of mutual evaluation by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force and “came out with flying colours.”

“Indeed, Guyana won an award in a case study done during the assessment,” he said, pointing to what he described as a landmark corruption case.

The Attorney-General said: “The case examined was that of a Deputy Commissioner of Police of Guyana [Calvin Brutus] slapped with over 300 criminal charges of corruption, the first of its kind in the Caribbean.”

In line with the Convention’s recommendations, Nandlall said Guyana has “already begun to place great emphasis on the detention and forfeiture of assets that are proceeds of crime or whose acquisition are tainted by illicit activities.”

He added: “We are firmly of the view that hitting the asset base of the criminals will be an effective weapon against organised crimes.”

The Attorney-General also highlighted Guyana’s cooperation with international partners in tackling cross-border crime.

“In recent years, Guyana has enhanced relations with regional and international partners in mutual assistance on criminal matters as well as extradition as part of our battle against cross-border crimes,” he said.

He disclosed that, at present, Guyana has acceded to an extradition request from the United States.

“As I speak, Guyana has acceded to an extradition request from the Government of the United States of America to surrender two fugitive offenders [Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed], one of whom is a member of parliament, indicted in a US$50 million smuggling and money laundering conspiracy,” Nandlall told the gathering.

Looking ahead, he referenced a recent announcement by the Head of State aimed at strengthening institutional capacity.

“His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana, recently announced an intention to establish an anti-corruption unit—no doubt with accompanying legislative authority—to augment Guyana’s war against corruption,” he said.

The Attorney General further struck a note of resolve tempered by realism.

“While we have accomplished much in the fight against corruption, we recognise that it is a work in progress and committed we are to sedulously persevere with these efforts,” Nandlall said.

He added that Guyana continues “to welcome guidance and assistance from our regional and global partners.