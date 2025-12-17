‘GovConnect’ goes online to make access to public services easier

–available for download on both Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Minister Ally announces

THE Government of Guyana has launched GovConnect, a new digital appointment system aimed at improving access to public services and enhancing efficiency across government ministries.

The mobile application, which is now integrated into the Ministry of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, allows citizens to book appointments quickly and conveniently through their smartphones.

GovConnect is available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

According to Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, the initiative forms part of the administration’s wider commitment to improving service delivery in line with President, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s and the PPP/C’s manifesto promises.

“The Government of Guyana is pleased to introduce GovConnect, a new digital appointment system designed with citizens in mind and now integrated into the Ministry of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation,” Ally wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

He noted that the platform is intended to reduce waiting times, improve operational efficiency and create a smoother and more responsive experience for members of the public accessing government services.

“In keeping with President Ali’s and the PPP/C’s manifesto promise of better and more efficient service delivery to citizens, GovConnect makes it easier for citizens to access public services by allowing appointments to be booked quickly and conveniently through the GovConnect mobile app,” the minister stated.

Ally also commended the National Data Management Authority for its role in developing and rolling out the application.

“I wish to thank the staff of the NDMA for their exceptional work and swift execution in developing and implementing this app,” he said.

The minister added that GovConnect will be rolled out across all ministries, encouraging citizens to look out for further updates as the system continues to expand.

The government has begun the rollout of several innovative technology initiatives aimed at improving access to basic services, which has seen the country heading into a new era with several digital and artificial intelligence-led platforms aimed at improving access to government services and enhancing security.

Guyana recently began the implementation of the electronic identification system.

President Ali had previously assured citizens that there will be public awareness and education as the government looks to roll out the initiative. Dr. Ali was the first to receive his E-ID back in August.

The biometric cards will not only offer citizens preferential treatment in certain areas but will also strengthen border control by monitoring who is entering the country.

The cards will be important for daily transactions, including opening bank accounts, and are a critical part of Guyana’s wider digital transformation agenda.

The government is also creating service centres in every region, where citizens can visit, conduct their businesses, and have queries handled within their home regions, eliminating the need to travel to Georgetown for government services.