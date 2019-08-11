BCB to host month-long celebrations in September to mark 80th Anniversary 

… Special Mortimer George book to be launched

THE Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) during the month of September will be celebrating its 80th Anniversary after being founded on September 20, 1939 by a group of Berbicians to administer the game in the Ancient County.

The current executives of the BCB, under the astute leadership of President Hilbert Foster, are in the process of organising a month-long list of activities to mark the historic anniversary.

Foster, who spearheaded the BCB’s 70th and 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2009 and 2014, is once again heading the organising committee that includes administrator Angela Haniff, Asst secretary Ameer Rahaman, treasurer Dr Cecil Beharry and executive member Winston Smith.

Foster stated that the Committee is working to make the anniversary a grand success. The month-long celebration will be under the theme: ‘Reflecting on a rich legacy – 80 not out’.

Berbice over the 80 years has produced 19 Test cricketers for the West Indies including one female, while hundreds have gone on to play for Guyana and West Indies at the Under-15, Under-19, Female and ‘A’ levels.

The 19 Test players produced by Berbice are John Trim, Rohan Kanhai, Ivan Madray, Basil Butcher, Joe Solomon, Roy Fredericks, Alvin Kallicharran, Leonard Baichan, Clayton Lambert, Sew Shivnarine, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Sewnarine Chattergoon, Narsingh Deonarine, Assad Fudadin, Brandon Bess, Veerasammy Permaul, Devendra Bishoo, Shimron Hetmyer and Candacy Atkins.

Other Berbicians – Milton Pydana, Royston Crandon, Esaun Crandon, Shemaine Campbelle, Tremayne Smartt, Erva Giddings, Subrina Munroe, Derick Kallicharran, Andre Percival, Leslaine Lambert, Sudesh Dhaniram, Deonarine Persaud, Gajanand Singh, Richard Ramdeen, Hemnarine Chattergoon, Jonathan Foo, Gudakesh Motie, Anthony Bramble and others have represented the Caribbean at different levels.

The BCB also holds the record of hosting the first-ever One Day International in the West Indies in 1977.

The month-long celebrations will include a religious service involving the three major religions in Guyana, television programmes, educational competitions, youth coaching programmes, donations to clubs and junior cricketers, food hampers to less fortunate families, honouring of retired cricketers, Tribute to Heroes programme, launching of the BCB first-ever Youth Information Booklet.

The Educational Competition, to be organised by Asst secretary Ameer Rahaman, will be an Essay for secondary schools, a Spelling Bee for primary schools and Drawing for nursery schools.

The highlight of the 80th Anniversary would be a massive restoration of the BCB Office as it strives to improve its service to the general public.

A special 256-page book on the History of Berbice Cricket, written by former BCB secretary Mortimer George will also be launched and will be sold for $2 500 per copy.

BCB employee Ruthel Henry will benefit from a donation from the sale of the books, towards the construction of her home.

The BCB will also be unveiling updated versions of its Under-19 and Senior Berbice All-time teams.

Former Berbice player and journalist, Sean Devers, is also spearheading a Programme to name Berbice greatest player at the Under-15, Under-17, Under-19, Female, ODI, Test and 20/20.

Berbice greatest cricketer Rohan Kanhai would also be honoured during the celebrations.

Among the officials and players to be honoured are Deonarine Persaud, Clayton Lambert, Leslaine Lambert, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Sudesh Dhaniram, Orvin Mangru, Carl Moore, Keith Foster, Manohar Pooran, Andre Percival, Anil Beharry and Angela Haniff.

Clubs across Berbice are encouraged to make a positive difference in the lives of a less fortunate family and to send photos along with a brief report to the BCB.

The winner of this programme would receive a special prize from the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS and the Board.