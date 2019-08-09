Personality of the week…Jazz DeAgent

THE music fraternity in Guyana continues to grow, as every day a new artiste emerges with their own style, taste, and passion.

This week’s personality is 25-year-old Andrew McLeod, who goes by the alias ‘Jazz DeAgent’. McLeod said that he has been singing since he was 17, but only recorded his first song last year.

His passion, he said, lies in music, and regardless of the ups and downs in life, he will continue feeding his passion and producing music that people will love.

The young man said that his inspiration every day comes from the late Bob Marley and Michael Jackson, whose legacies live on to this day.

Even though the two inspirational legends are of different genres, McLeod said that he believes in diversity, and does not limit himself to one. As such, he produces Dancehall, Soca and Reggae music.

His advice is: “Follow your dreams! Always go for what you want; success is a must!

You can follow this young artiste’s music on his Facebook page ‘Jazz DeAgent’, Instagram as Jazz_DeAgent, and YouTube as Jazz DeAgent. If you like what you see and hear, you can book him by contacting him @ +5926641408 or Email:mcleoda990@gmail.com.