Consistency the key, says Estwick

ASSISTANT coach Roderick Estwick says West Indies will be focussed on delivering a consistent performance when they face India in the remaining two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in the Twin Island Republic tomorrow and Wednesday.

The Caribbean side are battling for some turnaround results, having suffered a 3-0 whitewash in the preceding T20 series before the first ODI was washed out on Thursday here.

With the Windies being somewhat erratic so far, Estwick hopes they can put that behind them as the series unfolds.

“We are still looking to win the series. You’ve got to create a culture where you are winning. Obviously it didn’t go as planned in the T20s … we know India are a good side, but we still believe if we play our best cricket, we have a great chance to win,” Estwick stated on Thursday.

He added, “It is all about consistency. If you look back at our history, you would know we would have been losing for quite a number of years, but we now got to put systems in place. Once we can start ticking the boxes in all the areas then we are sure we can turn it around. It is not going to happen overnight.”

“I know the people in the Caribbean are expecting us to win straightaway, but we want to build blocks. We want to make sure when we win, we can go on a decent run and we can be consistent for a number of years.”

Meanwhile, Estwick confirmed that Guyanese Keemo Paul has recovered from the slight ankle injury he sustained during the final T201 on Tuesday.

“Keemo is fit. Keemo is a very important member of this squad. He is a young man and a very talented cricketer. You got to make sure you can rest him at certain times.

“I don’t know the selectors’ plans so I really cannot comment on that (his exclusion), but I am sure Keemo will be involved in all three formats and that takes a lot of stress on a young body.”